This Speed Test App Now Offers VPN Service for Mobile Users

This speed test app allows users on mobile as well as the desktop to gauge the internet speeds offered by their Internet Service Provider (ISP). And now, users on Android and iOS can make use of this app to open restricted websites anonymously.

It’s called Speed Test VPN, and Ookla says the app “creates an encrypted connection between your device and our VPN servers.” To make this service work, Ookla has partnered with NetProject, the global leader in internet protection to offer the Speed Test VPN feature.

The service will work on devices in most parts of the world, except for China, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the company has listed on its website.

But a speed test app won’t be usable if it cannot access your phone’s MAC address and location. How will Ookla make sure of a user’s privacy in that case?