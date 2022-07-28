Samsung Brings 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Option to India: More Details Here

Samsung has announced a 'buy now, pay later' option for its flagship smartphones and foldable phones in India. But the important point to remember is that this option is only available for ICICI Bank credit card holders and it can only be availed at Samsung retail outlets across the country.

The 'buy now, pay later' option allows the company's customers to pay 60 percent of the total amount of their phones in 18 equal monthly instalments, and the remaining 40 percent of the amount can be paid in the 19th instalment as a bullet payment.

ICICI Bank credit card holders with at least a Rs 1,50,000 credit limit will be able to avail the 'buy now, pay later' option for their new Samsung phones.