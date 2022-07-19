ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 Launch Date Leaked: Expected Price & Specs

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Flip 4: The devices are expected to make their debut on 10 August 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Gadgets
2 min read

Samsung's next-generation foldables, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 have been in the news for quite some time. As per the latest details, the brand new devices by the popular company are nearing their launch. Even though Samsung has made no official announcements regarding the launch date and time of the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4, a fresh leak suggests that the devices will make their official debut in the market sooner than expected.

According to the recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 will make their debut early next month. It is believed that Samsung will host an event to reveal the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 on 10 August 2022. However, these are just rumours so one has to wait for the official announcements.

A recent image suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 launch event will take place on 10 August 2022. Ahead of the launch, it is important to know the specifications and price of Samsung's next-generation foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4: Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 are expected to have a boxier design compared to the earlier devices. Both the foldables by Samsung are likely to have improved mechanisms.

It is also important to note that the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 will be supported by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

There are not many details on the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 as of now.

It is expected that the company will soon reveal information on the launch event and features of the brand new devices that are set to make their debut.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4: Expected Price

The prices of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 have not been revealed yet. The ones who are interested to know about the price of the devices should keep a close eye on its official website of Samsung.

More details on the price, specifications and the launch event will be revealed once the launch date is announced officially by the company.

As of now, the rumours state that the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is 10 August 2022.

