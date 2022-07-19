Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 Launch Date Leaked: Expected Price & Specs

Samsung's next-generation foldables, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 have been in the news for quite some time. As per the latest details, the brand new devices by the popular company are nearing their launch. Even though Samsung has made no official announcements regarding the launch date and time of the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4, a fresh leak suggests that the devices will make their official debut in the market sooner than expected.

According to the recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 will make their debut early next month. It is believed that Samsung will host an event to reveal the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 on 10 August 2022. However, these are just rumours so one has to wait for the official announcements.