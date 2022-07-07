Quordle 164 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 7 July 2022
Quordle 164 solutions: Find out the answers on 7 July 2022 by solving the puzzles on quordle.com.
It's a new day and the best way to begin it is by solving the Quordle 164 words of the day on Thursday, 7 July 2022. Start your day by learning new terms that you can use while speaking in English. The ones who are new to the game and want to try it out should head over to the official website – quordle.com. New words of the day are added daily on the website for the players to figure out.
The online word game has become famous across the globe in a very short amount of time. Since people have already become accustomed to Wordle, they like playing this word puzzle game as well. Both the games have almost similar rules so it is easier for players to solve the puzzles. Now, it's time to solve Quordle 164 on 7 July 2022.
The players who have just started playing Quordle should note that they have to solve four words of the day daily and they only have nine chances to do so. All the words have at least five letters so the players should be careful while using their chances.
Quordle 164 Hints and Clues: 7 July 2022
Lets' take a look at the Quordle 164 hints and clues on Thursday, 7 July 2022:
The words of the day on Thursday begin with the following letters – S, T, L, and M.
Quordle 164 answers end with the following letters – E, P, D, and S.
All the words on 7 July 2022 have two vowels.
The vowel I is repeated in one word of the day.
The vowel U is repeated in the last word.
The words for Thursday are not uncommon, we have heard or used them at some point.
Quordle 164 Solutions Today: Thursday, 7 July 2022
Excited to know the final Quordle answers for Thursday? The wait is over as we will now state the words of the day without further delay.
Congratulations to the players who were able to guess the answers without much help. We are glad you didn't break your scoring streak by guessing the wrong answers or exhausting all your chances.
Here are the Quordle 164 answers for Thursday, 7 July 2022 for our regular readers:
Word 1: SPADE
Word 2: TULIP
Word 3: LIPID
Word 4: MUCUS
We hope the players who were unable to find the answers were able to get a score. Stay tuned to know more Quordle solutions in the future.
