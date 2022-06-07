Quordle 134 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 7 June 2022
Quordle 134 words of the day: Read the hints and clues to solve the puzzles today, Tuesday, 7 June 2022.
Quordle word puzzle game is back with a new set of words to solve on Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Quordle, which is known for coming up with difficult terms, has offered relatively easy words today. Players will not face many difficulties in finding the word of the day. Anybody can play the Quordle word game by visiting the official website – quordle.com. The puzzles are posted there daily.
The rules for playing Quordle are similar to the Wordle word game. One has to guess four words of the day within nine chances to get the score. The game becomes easier when the players are able to guess the right vowels first. Quordle 134 answers today (Tuesday, 7 June 2022) are fairly easy.
It is always fun to play Quordle word game as it helps the players learn new words every day.
We help players with Quordle hints, clues, and also words of the day so that they do not have to break their streak. Players should ideally go through the hints first and then start solving the words.
Quordle 134 Hints Today: Tuesday, 7 June 2022
Let's take a look at the hints to solve Quordle 134 words of the day today, on Tuesday, 7 June 2022:
The words of the day begin with the letters C, B, L, and B.
The Quordle 134 words end with the letters K, Y, E, and K.
Three words for today have repetitive letters and one word of the day does not have any repetitive letters.
There is a common vowel in three Quordle 134 words of the day.
The common vowel in three words is O.
We hope these hints and clues are enough for the players to find the four words of the day.
Quordle 134 Solutions Today: 7 June 2022
Congratulations to the players who were able to guess Quordle 134 answers today on their own. Now, we will reveal the final words of the day for the ones who wish to know.
Quordle 134 answers for today, Tuesday, 7 June 2022 are as follows:
Word 1: CLOCK
Word 2: BOSSY
Word 3: LIEGE
Word 4: BLOCK
