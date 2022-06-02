Quordle 129 Answers Today: Hints and Words of the Day for 2 June 2022
Quordle 129: Read the hints and clues to find the answers for 2 June 2022.
The Quordle word game is back with a new set of words on 2 June 2022. The web-based game has players all over the world and is one of the most popular word puzzle games on the internet.
Anyone can play the word game by visiting the official website of Quordle, quordle.com. The rules of the game are more or less similar to Wordle, but players have nine chances to solve four words. On 2 June, players should use their chances cautiously while playing as the terms are a bit tricky.
But we are here to help players solve Quordle 129 puzzle on 2 June 2022 easily.
Quordle 129 Hints Today: Clues for 2 June 2022
Here are the Quordle 129 hints and clues for today (Thursday, 2 June 2022) that players can refer to while solving the words of the day:
The Quordle terms begin with the letters F, W, B, and T.
The words of the day end with the letters E, H, E, and E.
The words today have a lot of vowels.
The last word of the day today, on Thursday, 2 June 2022 has a repetitive letter and it is a vowel.
These hints and clues will assist players in using their limited chances wisely.
Quordle 129 Solutions for 2 June 2022: Words of the Day Today
The players who have exhausted all their chances in the Quordle word game today do not need to worry as we will provide the solutions as well.
Those who are not looking for the answers are requested to stop reading further. We do not want to spoil the game for our readers.
Quordle 129 answers for Thursday, 2 June 2022, are as follows:
FARCE
WORTH
BARGE
THERE
