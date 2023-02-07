Poco X5 & Poco X5 Pro 5G Launched in India: Exact Features, Specs, and Price

Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro Launched in India: Poco India has officially launched the most awaited mid-range phone series called Poco X5 series in the country. Two variants including Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro were launched in India on 6 February 2023.

The Poco X5 Pro is a successor of already available Poco X4 Pro but the former has got a better display. Also, the Poco X5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G.

Let us read about the exact features, specifications, and pricing details of Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro 5G in India.