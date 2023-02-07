ADVERTISEMENT

Poco X5 & Poco X5 Pro 5G Launched in India: Exact Features, Specs, and Price

Poco Poco X5 Pro 5G has been launched in India. Know the exact features, specs, and more.

Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro Launched in India: Poco India has officially launched the most awaited mid-range phone series called Poco X5 series in the country. Two variants including Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro were launched in India on 6 February 2023.

The Poco X5 Pro is a successor of already available Poco X4 Pro but the former has got a better display. Also, the Poco X5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G.

Let us read about the exact features, specifications, and pricing details of Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro 5G in India.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Launched in India on 6 February - Exact Features, Specs, and Price

  • Powered by Snapdragon 778G.

  • A 6.67-inch Full HD+ resolution 10-bit AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate.

  • Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

  • Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 67W fast charging capability.

  • IP53 rated for better protection.

  • Runs on Android 12 based MIUI 14.

  • 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

  • Camera System: 108 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra wide camera, and a  a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies, and video calls.

  • Stereo speakers for better sound quality. A 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-Res audio playback.

The starting price of Poco X5 Pro in India is Rs 20,999. The sale date of Poco X5 Pro is 13 February 2023 at 12 pm. The smartphone will be available for sale in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

