Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch on 6 February 2023: Expected Features, Specs, and Price
Poco X5 Pro 5G launch date confirmed. Here's everything that you must know.
The tech giant Poco is all set to launch its new phone Poco X5 Pro 5G globally on 6 February 2023. The Poco X5 Pro will be a new addition to the Poco X-series and also a successor to the already available Poco X4 Pro smartphone.
Poco announced the official launch date of Poco X5 Pro via Twiiter and the post reads as," Announcing #TheSecretToWin with the #POCOX5Pro5G and #POCOX55G! Join us on February 6th at 20:00 GMT+8 for the global launch!
According to several media reports, the forthcoming Poco X5 Pro will be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which is currently available in China.
Lets us read about the expected features, specifications, and other important details about Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone.
Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch Date and Time in India
The Poco X5 Pro 5G will be officially launched in India on Monday, 6 February 2023. The launch time is 5:30 pm.
Viewers will be able to watch the launch event of Poco X5 Pro 5G on the official social media platforms and YouTube channel of Poco.
Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Know the Expected Features and Specs
As far as the features and specifications of Poco X5 Pro 5G are concerned, the company has not revealed yet. However, following are some of the expected features and specs.
An AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
A a Snapdragon 778G chipset.
A 5000mAh battery.
A 108MP main camera
The exact features and specifications of the oncoming Poco X5 Pro 5G will be unveiled at the official launch event. Check this space regularly to know the latest updates of Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone.
