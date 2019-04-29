Running Out of Phone Storage? Here’s How WhatsApp Can Help You

Images and videos take the bulk of storage space on your phone. Especially these days, with everyone forwarding images about the coronavirus outbreak, which includes photos about government guidelines, emergence of new cases and details on quarantined homes are doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

After the recently conducted Janata Curfew, a lot of videos were also shared showing people banging plates and applauding the efforts of healthcare personnel in the country.

All these photos and videos end up taking a lot of storage on your phone. And if you're among those who haven't bought cloud storage on Google Drive or even Dropbox then chances are you end up deleting stuff after every few weeks. But this is avoidable, especially if you make the right changes to WhatsApp’s settings.

So, before your phone’s storage fills up, here’s what you should do.