Smartphone Launches in April 2024: OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro & More

The third month of the year 'April' is going to be an exciting one for all the gadget lovers. Like every month, plethora of smartphones are scheduled to be launched in April 2024, including OnePlus Nord CE4, Realme 12x 5G, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and more. All these handsets will arrive with amazing key features like sleek design, high performance battery, and several other cutting-edge specifications.

In the previous month of March, smartphones like Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, Poco C61, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Vivo X Fold3, OnePlus Ace 3V, Poco X6 Neo 5G, Vivo T3 5G, iQoo Z9 5G, Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35, and more were revealed in Indian and global markets. Let us check out the full list of smartphones that will be launched in April 2024 below.