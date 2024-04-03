Smartphone Launches in April 2024: OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro & More

The third month of the year 'April' is going to be an exciting one for all the gadget lovers. Like every month, plethora of smartphones are scheduled to be launched in April 2024, including OnePlus Nord CE4, Realme 12x 5G, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and more. All these handsets will arrive with amazing key features like sleek design, high performance battery, and several other cutting-edge specifications.
In the previous month of March, smartphones like Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, Poco C61, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Vivo X Fold3, OnePlus Ace 3V, Poco X6 Neo 5G, Vivo T3 5G, iQoo Z9 5G, Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35, and more were revealed in Indian and global markets. Let us check out the full list of smartphones that will be launched in April 2024 below.
Smartphone Launches in April 2024
Following is the list of smartphones that will arrive in the current month of April 2024.
OnePlus Nord CE 4: This handset was launched in India on 1 April 2024. Some of the key features and specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 4 are Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color options, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and more. The starting price of the base model is Rs 24,999.
Launch Date: 1 April 2024 (Confirmed).
Realme 12X 5G: This handset was launched in India on 2 April 2024. Some of the key features and specifications of this handset are 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, Android 14 operating system, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The starting price of this smartphone Rs 13,499.
Launch Date: 2 April 2024 (Confirmed).
Realme C65: This handset was launched in Vietnam on 2 April. It is also anticipated to be unveiled soon in other countries like Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. There is no official information about the launch date of Realme C65 in India yet. Some of the features and specifications of this handset include 6.67-inch LCD panel, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 5000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.
Launch Date: 2 April 2024 (Confirmed)
Infinix Note 40 Pro series: This smartphone is confirmed to arrive in India in April 2024. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. The starting price of this handset is anticipated to be Rs 24,000. Some of the expected features and specs are a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 4,600mAh battery, and more.
Launch Date: April 2024 (Confirmed)
Realme GT Neo6 SE: This smartphone is likely to arrive in April 2024. The exact launch date is not announced yet. Some of the leaked features and specifications are a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 5,500mAh battery.
Launch Date: April 2024 (Expected)
OnePlus Nord 4: The recently launched smartphone OnePlus Ace 3V in China is expected to be unveiled in India as OnePlus Nord 4. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, however, there are speculations that the handset will arrive in April. Some of the expected features and specifications are 1.5K OLED flat display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, and more.
Launch Date: April 2024 (Expected)
Samsung Galaxy M55: This smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on 8 April 2024. Expected features and specifications are Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, a triple rear camera unit, and more.
Launch Date: 8 April 2024 (Confirmed)
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: The handset will be launched in India on 8 April 2024. Expected features and specifications are MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and more.
Launch Date: 8 April 2024 (Confirmed)
Realme GT 5 Pro: This smartphone is likely to be released in India in April 2024. The exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company. Expected features and specs are 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging capacity, and more.
Launch Date: April 2024 (Expected)
Tecno Camon 30 Series: Three handsets are expected to be launched in this series including Tecno Camon 30, Tecno Camon 30 5G, and Tecno Camon 30 Pro in the last week of April. The exact launch date is yet to be announced.
Launch Date: April 2024 End (Confirmed)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)