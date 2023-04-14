ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 3 Coming Soon: Leaked Features, Specs & Price Ahead of Launch

The expected price of OnePlus Nord 3 in India is Rs 30,000 to 40,000.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
OnePlus Nord 3 Coming Soon: Leaked Features, Specs & Price Ahead of Launch
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be launched soon. Although the exact launch date and time has not been announced by the company yet, the smartphone has been seen on several certification websites including BIS, NBTC and TDRA.

Ahead of the official launch, several rumours have been doing the rounds about the features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3. Let us read about the leaked features and specs of the upcoming smartphone Nord 3 by OnePlus.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, "OnePlus has begun testing the device in India and in global markets. The launch timeline for the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to take place six to eight weeks from now, Brar added."

OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Soon: Leaked Features and Specifications

Here is the list of leaked features and specs of the upcoming handset OnePlus Nord 3.

  • A 6.7-inch 1240 x 2772 pixel resolution AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate

  • Powered by Dimensity 9000 chipset.

  • A 64 megapixel main camera alongside an 8 megapixel ultrawide module and a 2 megapixel macro camera on the back side

  • A 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

  • A single 16 megapixel front camera setup for selfies and video calling.

  • 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage

  • Runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box

Almost all the specs are similar to OnePlus Ace 2V. Therefore it is anticipated that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is a rebranded version of the same.

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected Price

The expected price of OnePlus Nord 3 in India is Rs 30,000 to 40,000.

