OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launch: Price in India, Specs, Features & More

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone that will be available in mid range for the people in India. During the launch of this smartphone, the brand will also unveil their new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS for the Indian market.

The company had released a teaser and confirmed the key specifications and design elements. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched today, 4 April 2023.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, a 108MP main camera, and a punch-hole display. Let's know about the live launch event, specifications, features, and price of the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G