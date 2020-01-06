Nokia To Launch Another ‘Original’ Phone, Could Debut This Month
The year is 2020, and another retro phone from Nokia is most likely going to make its comeback in few weeks from now.
Well, this has been mentioned by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, which has license to make Nokia-branded phones globally.
And without revealing more details about the so-called ‘original’ Nokia phone, Juho, teased the possible launch with hashtags that includes Chinese Happy New Year. The launch date is most likely expected to be 25 January, when the next Nokia retro phone will make its debut in front of the world.
He shared all these details via tweet few days back, putting limited edition Adidas shoes as the point of reference. The company has been making annual launches in the ‘retro’ segment, where it has rechristened its popular models such as the Nokia 3310, Nokia 8810 and more recently, the Nokia 2720 flip phone.
The first ‘retro’ phone made its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, which launched in India later that year for over Rs 4,000.
Now that Juho has teased about the upcoming phone, social media is looking to decipher what the ‘original’ phone could be.
Some people are hoping HMD Global brings back the iconic ‘N’ series phones, running on Android this time, while some are hopeful that Nokia 8800 would be the next to make a comeback. We’re hoping they consider bringing the Nokia 6600 if possible.
