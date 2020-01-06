Nokia To Launch Another ‘Original’ Phone, Could Debut This Month

The year is 2020, and another retro phone from Nokia is most likely going to make its comeback in few weeks from now.

Well, this has been mentioned by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, which has license to make Nokia-branded phones globally.

And without revealing more details about the so-called ‘original’ Nokia phone, Juho, teased the possible launch with hashtags that includes Chinese Happy New Year. The launch date is most likely expected to be 25 January, when the next Nokia retro phone will make its debut in front of the world.