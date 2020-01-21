Here Are the First Phones to Get New Snapdragon 4G Chips In India

Sheth said the company would be among the first smartphone brands in the country with this next-gen chip.

"We have worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies to ensure that the Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform enables our customers to unlock this potential and experience high-performance seamlessly at faster speeds," said Realme CEO Sheth.

"I am happy to share that we will be one of the first brands globally to launch a smartphone-based on the new Snapdragon 720G," added Manu Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.