Bug in Latest iOS 13 Prevents VPN Apps From Encrypting Data

Apple has just released its latest iOS 13 for Apple devices. However, it seems that the new operating system has a lot of kinks in its armour.

It has been found that an unpatched security vulnerability in iOS13.3.1 or later prevents virtual private networks (VPN) from encrypting data traffic which leads to some internet connection bypassing the connection to expose user’s data and leak their IP addresses.

This bug was discovered by Proton VPN.

Apple hasn’t provided any fix for the issue. However, you can be certain that an update will be rolled out soon which will resolve the issue.