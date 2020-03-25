Microsoft to Focus on Essential Updates to Secure Home PCs

In a bid to focus on security updates, Microsoft is pausing all optional non-security releases for supported versions of Windows and its server products.

The tech giant is particularly suspending C and D updates, which are usually released during the third and fourth week of each month, respectively.

These include non-security improvements and fixes. But the changes don't go into effect until May, so we can still expect a few last optional non-security releases next month, Engadget reported on Wednesday.