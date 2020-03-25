Microsoft to Focus on Essential Updates to Secure Home PCs
In a bid to focus on security updates, Microsoft is pausing all optional non-security releases for supported versions of Windows and its server products.
The tech giant is particularly suspending C and D updates, which are usually released during the third and fourth week of each month, respectively.
These include non-security improvements and fixes. But the changes don't go into effect until May, so we can still expect a few last optional non-security releases next month, Engadget reported on Wednesday.
The company will also delay the scheduled end of service date for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10 from 14 April to 13 October.
"We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers," Microsoft was quoted as saying in the Engadget report.
We’ve seen similar measures taken by Google and Apple as well, who also cancelled their major developer conferences I/O 2020 and WWDC 2020 respectively.
That’s not all, Google has paused all the update roll outs for its popular browser Chrome, making sure the internet bandwidth available to users is in store for other essential needs.
