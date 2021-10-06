ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Network Down: #JioDown Trending on Twitter, Users Face Network Issues

Downdetector has reported a hike in complaints regarding Jio network.

The Quint
Updated
Tech News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Customers are facing problems with Jio Mobile network</p></div>
i

Many Jio users have been reporting issue with their mobile network in India. This comes after the massive Facebook outage which impacted the functioning of major Facebook-owned apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Internet outage tracker Downdetector has also witnessed a spike in reports regarding about Jio's network. Till around 11 am on wednesday, 6 October, more than 3,700 reports concerning Jio's network have been filed on Downdetector.

The most reported problems by the users is 'No Signal' followed by 'E-mail' issues and 'total blackout' respectively.

Users have been also expressing their concerns on twitter by adding to the already trending hashtag #JioDown. There has been no official update regarding the issue from company's side.

However, the JioCare handle has been replying to users individually under their tweets.

(This is a developing story.)

Published: 

