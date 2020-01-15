Instagram Now Testing Support For DMs on Desktop, Launching Soon
Desktop support for messaging on Instagram will soon be made available to all its users across the globe. This development comes after the Facebook-owned platform said, it is testing the feature, allowing you to text on Instagram from the web version.
"DMs, but make them desktop. We are currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Facebook's plans to allow Instagram DMs over the web were first revealed last year by noted app leaker Jane Manchun Wong.
With the upcoming update, users will be able to create chats from the profile screen via a newly added "message" button and one may also able to share posts to others via DM as well as receive notifications on desktop if the browser supports it.
It also said social media platforms would extend end-to-end encryption from WhatsApp to include Instagram Direct and all of Facebook Messenger, though it could take years to complete, TechCrunch reports.
That security protocol means that only the sender and recipient would be able to view the contents of a message. WhatsApp and Telegram among others have used this security feature to keep messages and data shared between two users secure.
Additionally, Zuckerberg also noted last year that the company plans to eventually allow Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram users to message each other. All these cross integrations were expected ever since Facebook decided to buy two of the most popular mobile platforms in the world.
There have been clamours for WhatsApp to lighten its encryption standards but Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg as well as WhatsApp Chief, Will Cathcart have said, “WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger will not weaken chat encryption.”
