Instagram Now Testing Support For DMs on Desktop, Launching Soon

That security protocol means that only the sender and recipient would be able to view the contents of a message. WhatsApp and Telegram among others have used this security feature to keep messages and data shared between two users secure.

Additionally, Zuckerberg also noted last year that the company plans to eventually allow Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram users to message each other. All these cross integrations were expected ever since Facebook decided to buy two of the most popular mobile platforms in the world.

There have been clamours for WhatsApp to lighten its encryption standards but Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg as well as WhatsApp Chief, Will Cathcart have said, “WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger will not weaken chat encryption.”