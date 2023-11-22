How To Check Fake News On WhatsApp & Prevent Spread Of Misinformation

Social media platforms are struggling to fight against the menace of fake news, which leads to polarisation, mob violence, and even lynchings in India. WhatsApp’s popularity in India is quite evident through its 400 million users. And because of its huge popularity, it has become an effective platform for rumors and fake messages to quickly spread. This prompted WhatsApp to limit the forwarding of messages to just five chats and introduce restrictions in Groups where only admins can post a message.

For users themselves, there are some tips that they must keep in mind while spotting misinformation or fake news on WhatsApp.