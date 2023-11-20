WhatsApp Updates: New Icons for Chat Attachment Menu for Beta Version; Details

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is working towards a new update for users. It will have a more modern feel. According to the latest details, users can expect new icons for chat attachments. These icons will be present in a grid arrangement for a better look. Users will find it easier to share what they want to in a conversation. The developers of WhatsApp keep updating the app so that users have a good experience.
Users must go through the latest details about the brand-new update on WhatsApp. As per the details announced by WABetaInfo, in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.24.10.70 update, users can access redesigned icons in the chat attachment view. Beta testers who have this update can use new icons like image sharing, contacts, documents, etc.
WhatsApp Updates: Shortcut Icon and New Icons
According to the official announcements, WhatsApp is rolling out an easy shortcut to open AI-powered chats via the Chats tab. The feature is located above the new chats icon and the button makes the process easier.
It allows users to quickly access AI-powered chats without scrolling through the contact list. One should note that this feature is currently rolling out for some beta testers who have updated their app for Android via the Google Play Store.
WhatsApp is planning to make this feature accessible to various users in the coming weeks so make sure you have downloaded the updated version.
Apart from this feature, one can also access the other update which is the improved chat menu with redesigned icons. It will support sharing documents seamlessly. To know more about the feature, you have to wait for the complete rollout. The instant messaging platform owned by Meta is expected to make the feature available for most users soon.
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO and Founder, recently announced that WhatsApp Channels now supports more than 500 million monthly active users.
WhatsApp Channels is a new feature that was introduced recently and gained a lot of attention from users. All the updated versions support this feature.
