Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 22 April Released, Details Here
Use these redeem codes to get weapons for Garena Free Fire game.
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes have been released for April 2022. The users interested in getting rewards can use these codes to redeem the freebies. The rewards are in the form of gear and ammunition which will help the users gain an edge over their rivals in the classic battle royal mode.
In the classic mode, 50 players are stuck on an island and you will have to eliminate all of them within a specific time frame. The players start from scratch in search of weapons. The players can also buy these weapons from the app store which will help them in the initial phase of the game.
However, players not interested in purchasing the weapons can use the 12 Digit redeem code to get the weapons.
Garena Free Fire Max is available in India and players can download the title from the Google Play store. However, it is unavailable on the Apple Play store after the toned-down Garena Free Fire in the country was banned in February 2022.
It was banned by the Government of India due to security reasons. The Garena Free Fire Max faces stiff competition from Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG New State.
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for April 2022
FX3R TG7I JP98
F65R F6VC X2AQ
FG2S D2CQ VB3N
4M5L TOYH 8I76
FTRS F8V4 B5N6
FY7K ULO9 B8IV
FC6X 54SR AE8D
F23V 3B4R NTJK
HIB8 U7V6 YC5X
FR4E W8FE 3V4B
FN6M Y7U9 JL3N
FI8B 7V6F D7TG
FU76 54RE D1AQ
F7GH JI45 T6HU
7YVC TGSW B3N4
5KT6 OYH9 876S
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: How to Use it
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire Max site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/
Login with your Instagram, Facebook, or any other social media account.
Now search for the codes for 22 April 2022 and copy the codes as per your wish
Paste the code in the text box and press 'OK'.
You will successfully redeem the codes and it will reflect in your game shortly.
