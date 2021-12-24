Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's How to Transfer Data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI
Last date to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is 31 December 2021.
Popular smartphone game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is allowing its users to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile. The transfer is allowed to those players in India who have an account from the PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik.
"In order to ensure a more smooth gameplay for players who had used PUBG MOBILE Normdic Map: Livik ("Prior App") before, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA ("New App") will transfer some of the data from the Prior App account to the New App," reads the official notice released by BGMI.
The last date to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is 31 December 2021.
How to Transfer Data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI?
Log in to the game
Agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
A new character is created
A pop-up will appear asking if you want to proceed with the data transfer, select ‘Agree’
After agreeing, choose the SNS account in the prior app from which you want to transfer data to the new account in the New App
Confirm the data transfer
You will be notified after successful data transfer
All gamers must note that data transfer can only be implemented by using your Twitter account. "In the case of Google Play Games account, Facebook (only for Android users as of 5 November) these platforms do not support logins through an embedded browser. Since BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a newly released game this year, data transfers will not be available through Google Play Games accounts," reads the official notice.
For more details, users can check the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.