Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's How to Transfer Data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI

Popular smartphone game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is allowing its users to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile. The transfer is allowed to those players in India who have an account from the PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik.

"In order to ensure a more smooth gameplay for players who had used PUBG MOBILE Normdic Map: Livik ("Prior App") before, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA ("New App") will transfer some of the data from the Prior App account to the New App," reads the official notice released by BGMI.