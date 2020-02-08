OurMine Group Hacks Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram Accounts

The official Twitter accounts of Facebook and its messaging app Messenger were hacked and the cybercriminals posted messages from both the platforms.

The hackers also temporarily took over Facebook's accounts on Instagram through a third-party platform and posted a photo of the hackers' group.

"Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter," posted the hackers. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to POLITICO the accounts "were hacked through a third-party platform".

The social networking platform confirmed this development through a tweet few hours after the hack was detected.