C2PA: Photoshop Developer Adobe's Plan to Counter Visual Misinformation

Adobe has released three open source tools intended to make it easier to verify the authenticity of visual content and trace where it came from.

These tools are part of Adobe's Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), first announced in 2019, to counter the spread of visual misinformation (which is often produced through Adobe's own photo and video editing software Photoshop and Premiere Pro).

The company hopes that these tools will help developers embed this technology into their applications. The widespread adoption of this standard might also help the people who create original visual content.

What's Adobe's plan? How does this technology work? Here's all you need to know.