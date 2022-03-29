Deepfakes Invade LinkedIn, Delhi Firm Offers ‘Ready to Use’ Profiles: Report

One of the lead-generation companies that LinkedIn reportedly removed after Stanford Internet Observatory's research was Delhi-based LIA.

The company offered hundreds of "ready-to-use" AI generated avatars for $300 a month each according to LIA's website, from which all information was recently removed, the report mentioned.

“It’s not a story of mis or disinfo, but rather the intersection of a fairly mundane business use case with AI technology, and resulting questions of ethics and expectations,” DiResta wrote in a Tweet.

"What are our assumptions when we encounter others on social networks? What actions cross line to manipulation?" she added.

Recently, a deepfaked video made an appearance on social media, in which Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to ask Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms.