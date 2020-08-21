Will BlackBerry’s 2021 QWERTY Comeback Spare Its Blushes?

BlackBerry (BB) is set to make a comeback (again) and the Canadian enterprise software company is set to resurrect the physical QWERTY keyboard that was once one of the most-loved features of a smartphone.

After announcing that its severing ties with its former manufacturer TCL in August last year, BB has now joined hands with Austin-based OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group to make smartphones that sport the old BlackBerry design philosophy with a physical QWERTY keypad.

The new BB phones are scheduled to be unveiled in 2021 and will also come with 5G technology as confirmed by its manufacturers. At the moment, the phone will only be made available for the US and European markets.