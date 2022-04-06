Apple WWDC 2022 Event Dates Announced, Check Details Here

Apple has also announced the challenge for this year's Swift Student Challenge programme, which supports the students who are interested in coding.

"For this year’s challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through 25 April," reads the official press note released by Apple.

Students interested in Swift Student Challenge can apply for the same on Apple's Developer website: developer.apple.com.