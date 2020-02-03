Wistron to Make in India PCBs for Apple iPhones in Bengaluru

With the government increasing customs duty on printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) - the key component of any smartphone - from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, Apple's supplier Wistron will soon begin assembling PCBs for high-end iPhones.

According to reliable sources, the assembling of PCBs would begin at Taiwanese manufacturer's new iPhone plant near Bengaluru.

The move is also seen as to slowly end dependency on China for component manufacturing, currently under a lock down owing to novel coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Wistron, which announced in 2017 plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Narasupra industrial sector in Karnataka's Kolar district, started Apple operations with assembling low-end iPhone SE and later iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 last year.