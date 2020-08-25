Apple Could Launch Its Online Store in India Next Month: Report

Apple had originally planned to start online sales within months of removing this restriction, but the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly played its part in delaying those plans, MacRumors reported.

Apple, which has already started manufacturing certain iPhone models in India, has reportedly already worked out locations for its retail stores in the country as well.

TechCrunch first reported in January that Apple would open an online store in India to start official direct sales of its devices in the third quarter this year.