Amazon Prime Day 2023: Dates, Discounts, Offers On Smartphones & Earphones

Amazon Prime Day sale is an annual sale that is loved by shopaholics and people who need to buy digital gadgets for a reasonable price. This year, the Amazon Prime Sale is back with tons of exciting offers and deals across various categories. This sale could be the perfect time to replace old smartphones and electronics such as earphones, smartwatches, and laptops.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day sale including the start date, duration, bank discounts, offers on mobile phones, and earphones.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Start Date & End Date
Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on 15 July and will end on 16 July at midnight. The sale will last two whole days and buyers need to grab their items as soon as possible since discounted items tend to go out of stock.
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Bank Discounts & Offers
Buyers with an SBI credit card will get an instant 10 percent discount.
ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders will be get 10 percent discount.
Businesses owned Amazon Prime account will be able to avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback during the sale.
Prime members will be able to avail no cost EMI on debit and credit cards through Bajaj Finserv.
Some users can get additional exchange discount for items like mobile phones, laptops, tablets etc.
Users with Amazon Prime membership can get three months of free Audible membership.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023:
The Samsung smartphones that will be up for sale include:
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G priced at Rs 14,490 but available for Rs 12,490 after a bank offer
Samsung Galaxy M34 5Gof Rs 18,999 available for Rs 16,999
The discounted price of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G of Rs 25,999, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G for Rs 30,999, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Rs 40,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G at Rs 74,998, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at Rs 1,24,999 will be announced soon.
The offers on different iPhones are as follows:
Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 70,999 will be available for Rs 66,499 whereas the discounted price for iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 79,999, iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1,19,999, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,27,999 will be announced soon.
The offers on OnePlus & Xiaomi smartphones include:
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G of Rs 19,999 will be available for Rs 18,999, OnePlus Nord 3 at Rs 33,999 will be available at Rs 32,999 and the discounted price for OnePlus Nord 2T (Rs 28,999) OnePlus 10R (Rs 32,999) , OnePlus 11R (Rs 39,999), and OnePlus 11(Rs 56,999) will be announced soon.
Xiaomi smartphones like Redmi 12C of Rs 8,499 will be available at Rs 7,899, Redmi Note 12 5G of Rs 16,999 will be available for Rs 14,999and Redmi K50i 5Gof Rs 25,999 will be available for Rs 20,999.
Here are the offers at iQOO and Realme smartphones:
iQOO Z6 Lite of Rs 15,499 will be available for Rs 13,999, iQOO Z7s 5G of Rs 19,999 will be available for Rs 17,499, iQOO Neo 7 Pro of Rs 34,999 will be available at Rs 33,999
Realme Narzo N55 of Rs 10,999 can be bought at Rs 10,249, Realme Narzo 60 of Rs 17,999 can be bought at Rs 16,499, Realme Narzo 50 Pro of Rs 18,499 can be bought at Rs 18,249, and Realme Narzo 60 Pro of Rs 23,999 can be bought at Rs 22,499
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Offers On Smartwatches
People who have the Amazon Prime Membership will be able to avail 30 to 70 percent discounts on watches and budget smartwatches from brands like Noise, Fire-Boltt, Pebble, Crossbeat and others. Samsung will also offer its smartwatches at the lowest prices during the sale.
