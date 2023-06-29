Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Date: Know About Top Deals, Offers & Discounts

We all wait for the annual Amazon prime day sale that comes only once a year and we get crazy offers and discounts on things starting with home décor, kitchen appliances, groceries, electronic gadgets, and more. We are sure you all want to know the start date of Amazon Prime Day 2023. The e-commerce platform has revealed the dates. The upcoming Amazon sale will begin on July 15 at 12:00 am and will end on July 16.
In this online sale, Amazon will offer top deals on smartphones, TVs, appliances, fashion and beauty, groceries, Amazon devices, home and kitchen, furniture to everyday essentials.
Let's have a look at the exciting offers, discounts, and other benefits of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals & Offers
The upcoming Amazon sale will also feature new launches from over 400 Indian and global brands which include OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, and Dabur. According to the e-commerce platform, 2000 new product releases from small and medium enterprises, will participate in the event.
Amazon revealed that in the Prime Day Sale 2023, there will be a 10 percent discount for customers who pay using ICICI Bank cards, SBI credit cards, and EMI transactions. Anyone who makes purchases with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will get an instant discount of up to 10 percent. Apart from these shopping benefits, customers can also avail discounts on travel bookings on Amazon, bill payments, etc.
While talking about Prime Day 2023 sale, Akshay Sahi, director of Prime and Delivery Experience, at Amazon India mentioned, “This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same day or the very next day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours."
