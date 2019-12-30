Airtel Users Now Pay More For Minimum Prepaid Recharge

Indian mobile users are finally coming to terms that the days of cheap mobile rates are all but over.

Telcos like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have hiked their mobile tariffs since the start of December, and there’s bad news for prepaid users with Airtel, who prefer going for the entry-level recharge packs. The telco is now charging Rs 10 more from its base level users in the country, which means shelling out more money for the entry-level offer.

So, previously, you had to make a minimum recharge of Rs 35 to continue using its service, but now, that figure has gone to Rs 45, which needs to be paid every month, in order to continue using the mobile network.