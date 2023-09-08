Tata Motors EV has officially unveiled the new TATA Nexon EV SUV in India. The stylish electric SUV will be available for booking in the country from tomorrow on 9 September 2023 at 8 am. Interested buyers have to pay a token amount of Rs 21,000 at the time of booking.

The price of Nexon electric SUV in India will be revealed on 14 September 2023, and the launch is expected to be on the same date. The upcoming TATA Nexon EV will be available in different color variants including Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Intensi Teal, and Flame Red.

Let us read about the forthcoming Tata Nexon EV launch date, time, features, specifications, price, range, and other details below.