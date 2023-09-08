Tata Motors EV has officially unveiled the new TATA Nexon EV SUV in India. The stylish electric SUV will be available for booking in the country from tomorrow on 9 September 2023 at 8 am. Interested buyers have to pay a token amount of Rs 21,000 at the time of booking.
The price of Nexon electric SUV in India will be revealed on 14 September 2023, and the launch is expected to be on the same date. The upcoming TATA Nexon EV will be available in different color variants including Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Intensi Teal, and Flame Red.
Let us read about the forthcoming Tata Nexon EV launch date, time, features, specifications, price, range, and other details below.
TATA Nexon EV Launch Date in India
The TATA Nexon EV may be launched in India on 14 September 2023.
TATA Nexon EV Booking in India
The TATA Nexon EV will be available for pre-booking in India from Saturday, 9 September 2023 on the occasion of World EV Day. The buyers have to pay a token amount of Rs 21,000.
TATA Nexon EV Price in India
The price of TATA Nexon EV has not been confirmed by the company yet, and it is expected to be revealed on 14 September 2023,
TATA Nexon EV: Features and Specifications
According to the information available on the official website, following are the conformed features and specifications of the TATA Nexon EV.
A stunning new design including smart digital lights.
Smart signature DRLs.
Smart digital iconic X factor.
R16 alloy wheels.
Hidden wiper for better coverage and visibility.
Stylish 2 spoke back lit steering wheel.
Phygital control panel.
Digital shifter for seamless seamless drive selection & quick responsiveness.
A dynamic digital dashboard.
V2V charging technology that allows one electric vehicle to charge another electric vehicle.
V2L charging technology that allows your car to charge other gadgets.
Arcade.ev that allows you to download all your applications.
JBL cinematic sound system including 9 high quality speakers and multiple audio modes.
Digital instrument cluster.
Advanced safety system to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Blind spot view monitor.
360 degree surround view system.
Wireless mobile phone charging features.
Spacious and comfort seating arrangement.
Ergonomic boot space to carry all your important things.
Electric sunroof that opens with your voice.
40.5 kWh battery size with a range of 465 km, power 106.4 kW, and torque of 215 Nm.
Paddle shifters and regenerative braking.
Multiple driving modes including Eco, City, and Sport.
For more detailed information about TATA Nexon EV, click here.
