Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Images Leaked, Check All Details Here

Several images of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G were revealed by WinFuture on Friday, 8 January. The series of images provides some fresh information about the upcoming smartphone. The camera setup is expected to have a 48 MP primary camera, an ultra-wide angle camera and two simple macro or depth cameras.
The images reveal that the Samsung A32 5G will have a quad camera setup with 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is likely to have 6.5-inch LCD screen with a teardrop-shaped notch for front camera.
Leaked images also reveal a side mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB C-type port for charging. The smart phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with integrated 5G modem for sub-6GHz networks.
According to the report by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will probably have a 4GB main memory and the internal flash memory is expected to be either 64GB or 128GB.
Galaxy A32 is supposed to be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone. Though no official information has been given with regard to the phone launch date.
