Realme Q5i Unveiled With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Dimensity 810 Chip: Design & Specs

Realme has unveiled a new affordable phone, the Realme Q5i, in China. The Q5i comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chip, and 33W fast charging. Realme Q5i's price starts at CNY 1,199 in China, which is Rs 14,400 in India.

This price is for the version that has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Orders on the phone can now be placed. Global availability and pricing of Realme Q5i are yet to be announced.