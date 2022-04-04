Realme 9 4G Launch in India: Launch Date Announced, Check Price and Features
Realme 9 4G Launch Event in India: Everything you need to know.
Realme is expected to launch the next phone in the marquee series, Realme 9 4G in India on 7 April 2022 at 12:30 p.m.
On the same day, Realme is also planning to launch its flagship phone, GT 2 Pro in India along with a few other products.
It is to be noted that the Realme 9 4G has been in rumours for quite some time.
Hence, the announcement of the launch date in India is not coming as a surprise.
Customers who are searching for a camera-centric phone are excited because the Realme 9 4G is confirmed to be equipped with a 108-megapixel camera on the rear system.
Realme has also confirmed that the brand new smartphone will offer "9X focusing accuracy". The main highlight of the Realme 9 4G is its 108-megapixel camera.
Apart from the camera, the other specifications of the Realme 9 4G have not been announced by the popular smartphone company.
The price of the smartphone is also not confirmed as of yet. We will get to know more about the Realme 9 4G during the launch event on 7 April 2022.
Realme 9 4G Launch in India: Expected Specifications
As per the rumours, the Realme 9 4G smartphone will be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera.
The smartphone is also expected to have an AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.
It will also be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a brightness of 1000 nits.
Realme 9 4G is expected to have a 7.99 mm thin body and weigh around 178 grams. It will be available in three colours that include Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black.
To know in detail about the Realme 9 4G features one has to keep an eye on the launch event on 7 April 2022.
Realme 9 4G Launch in India: Expected Price
Realme has not made any official announcements regarding the price of the Realme 9 4G in India.
However, depending on the price of the Realme 8 Pro that launched last year we can take a guess.
The starting price of the Realme 8 Pro was Rs 17,999 and the upcoming Realme 9 4G can also cost around the same range.
