Realme 9i 5G To Be Launched in India: Launch Date, Features, and Full Specs

Realme is set to launch India's newest phone Realme 9i 5G. The new smartphone will be unveiled on 18 August in India. Few specs and design details of the new phone have been leaked online. As per the leaks, the phone has a "laser light" design and a rear triple camera setup.

The handset will be available in two colour variants – Black and Gold. There is already a microsite operational for the phone, which will be available online through Flipkart.