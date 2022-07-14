Realme Watch 3 To Be Launched Soon, Specs and Price Here

Realme has announced the launch of the Watch 3 in India. The company is all set to launch its new smartwatch in India soon. The Chinese manufacturer has not yet informed about the launch date of the Watch 3 in India. However, the smartwatch is expected to be introduced later this monthalongside the Realme Pad X.

Before the official launch, Realme teased the design of its upcoming smartwatch. The company gave a hint about key Realme Watch 3 features. The smartwatch might support Bluetooth calling, a feature missing from the previous generation model.

Let’s have a look at the Realme Watch 3 specifications, features, and other details.