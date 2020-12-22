New Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing at Coimbatore 

The vehicle has been completely redesigned to meet upcoming crash test norms and safety standards, the company claimed. The current generation Scorpio had failed a Global NCAP crash test last year. The new one will have to meet Bharat NCAP standards, which kick off in October 2019.

Standard safety features will include airbags and ABS, parking sensors, speed warnings and seat belt reminders. Also being a seven-seater, this Scorpio is likely to come with all forward-facing seats only, even for the third row.