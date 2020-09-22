Microsoft Ups Game, to Acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 Billion 

Giving a major boost to its Xbox video game offerings, Microsoft on Monday, 21 September, said that it plans to acquire US-based ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, one of the largest, privately held game developers and publishers in the world, for $7.5 billion.

Creators of critically acclaimed and best-selling gaming franchises, including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, among many others, Bethesda brings an impressive portfolio of games, technology, talent, as well as a track record of blockbuster commercial success, to Xbox.

Games are fuelling new cloud-gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, which has reached a new milestone of over 15 million subscribers.