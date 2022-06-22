Hyundai Tucson 2022: Official Launch Date in India, Expected Price
Good news for all Hyundai SUV lovers in India, the new Hyundai Tucson is all set to launch on 13 July in India.
The Hyundai Tucson 2022 new-gen is all set to launch in India by the Hyundai motors. The official launch date of new Hyundai Tucson is 13 July 2022. The official pre-booking launch of new Hyundai Tucson has not been initiated yet, however the new Hyundai Tucson model has already appeared online.
With new generation updated features, the new Hyundai Tucson SUV is expected to achieve a great success in the Indian markets like the previous models of Hyundai Tucson.
New Hyundai Tucson 2022: Features
The new Hyundai Tucson is a highly improved version of last-gen Hyundai Tucson model. Besides new and updated external features, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson model 2022 has sophisticated internal features that will for sure win the hearts of the Indian audience. While the new and updated features of India-spec new Tucson has not been confirmed by the Hyundai yet, some of the unique features of Hyundai Tucson 2022 that might intrigue the Indian audience include:
Fluent lines, accentuated creases, taut surfaces, unique, and stylish appearance.
Sleek Ac vents, ADAS-enabled features, squared-off wheel arches making it more chic, elegant and sporty compared to the already available Hyundai Tucson models.
Touch enabled Ac controls, Ventillated seats, 4-spoke steering wheel.
Digital driver's display (upto 10.25 inch), touch-based infotainment system supporting both Android and Apple care play.
The new Hyundai Tucson might have large 7 seats and a longer wheelbase compared to the other models of Hyundai Tucson.
New Hyundai Tucson 2022: Price in India
The exact price of new Hyundai Tucson 2022 in India is not known yet. However, the expected starting price of new Hyundai Tucson may be around Rs 25 lakh.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: Mileage
The new Hyundai Tucson 2022 is expected to be available in petrol and diesel engine options. The mileage offered by different variants of Hyundai Tucson is 2WD MT Diesel - 18.42 kmpl, 2WD MT petrol - 13.03 kmpl, 2WD AT GL Petrol - 12.95 kmpl, 2WD AT GL Diesel - 16.38 kmpl, and 4WD AT GLS Diesel - 16.38 kmpl. Since the exact specification and key features of new Hyundai Tucson 2022 have not been revealed yet, the exact mileage of new Hyundai Tucson 2022 is not known and will be announced once Hyundai reveals the Hyundai Tucson 2022 features.
