2022 BMW X4 Facelift SUV: Debut Date in India and Features
2022 BMW X4 Facelift SUV to launch in India on 10 March 2022.
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is all set to launch in India on Thursday, 10 March 2022. This is the German carmaker's second massive launch this year after the 2022 X3 facelift SUV.
BMW officially announced the launch date of the 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV on Tuesday, 8 March, through its social media handle.
Earlier, BMW India had opened the pre-launch bookings for the 2022 X4 SUV. This model will be manufactured locally at BMW's India facility, at a token amount of Rs 50,000.
Customers who are interested to book the 2022 X4 facelift SUV can do so through the company's official dealerships.
BMW has also shared a teaser on what the 2022 X4 facelift SUV will look like, on Twitter.
According to BMW India, this model will have "a bold presence that redefines every norm." The new avatar of the X4 has already been introduced in global markets.
The 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is expected to retain most of the characteristics for the launch in India as well.
2022 BMW X4 Facelift SUV: Features and Expected Price
Customers can expect that the 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV will have a range of upgrades including redesigned exterior features.
The SUV cabin will also have a few changes like a new and improved infotainment system.
Some other important exterior changes include a redesigned BMW kidney grille, smoother new LED headlights along with Matrix function and LED taillights.
A few interior changes of the 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV include a reworked dashboard.
The dashboard will consist of a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console. It will also have a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
There will be other features in the cabin as well, like three-zone climate control, a modified centre console and advanced controls for the gear level selector.
This model will also be equipped with an engine start-stop button and an electric parking brake.
The 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV price is expected to begin from Rs 70 lakh when launched.
One needs to wait for the launch on 10 March 2022 for more details on the car. Keep an eye on BMW India's Twitter handle for any updates before the launch.
