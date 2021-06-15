How Chess Engine Helped Kamath Cheat Against Vishwanathan Anand

India's youngest billionaire and co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath has confessed to cheating in an online charity chess event featuring former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand.

Nikhil tweeted on Monday, 14 June that he took help from chess analysts and computers during the event held on Sunday.

The chess event was streamed online and piqued interest when Anand resigned from the match. However, the truth emerged on Twitter when Kamath’s account on Chess.com was blocked, implyingKamath had used the chess engine to predict Anand’s moves.