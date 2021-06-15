‘Outrageous’: Viswanathan Anand’s Wife on Kamath’s ‘Apology’ Tweet

Anand’s manager and wife Aruna said Kamath had spoken to them before sharing the text of what he was going to tweet.

She said, “Anand didn’t insinuate anything but said he will go by what the algorithm (used by the fair play team at Chess.com) says. He told Kamath, 'please do not personally involve me in whatever you want to say. Whatever you do in your personal capacity to clear the situation is your call, but do not use my name in your personal tweets’,” The Indian Express quoted.