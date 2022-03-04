ADVERTISEMENT

Greta Electric Scooters Launches Greta Glide: Price and Design Specs

Learn about the battery variants, color options, price, and design specifications of the Greta Glide scooter.

Greta Electronic Scooters, based in Gujarat, has launched its latest e-scooter in the Indian market. The classy model of Greta Glide is designed to focus on the comfort and convenience of riders.

The company has launched the product with seven colour variants and has made sure to add features for its easy and efficient use. As per the official release, this scooter can be bought at an affordable price of Rs 80,000 and offers up to 100 km in a single charge.

The scooter has Li-Ion batteries that get charged quickly in under 2.5 hours and can be operated easily by users. The company has come up with tempting offers, like a discount of Rs 6,000 on pre-bookings and a discount of Rs 2,000 on on-the-spot bookings.

Greta Glide Electric Scooter: Key Features 

Here are some of the other features of the Greta Glide Electric Scooter:

  • DRL, EBS, and ATA system

  • Smart shift

  • Reverse drive mode

  • Three-speed drive mode

  • LED Digital Instrument Cluster Display

  • Keyless Start

  • Anti-Theft Alarm

  • Front Glove Box,

  • Light Designer Consoles & Extra-Large Leg Room

  • Find My Vehicle Alarm

  • Quality black leatherette seat cover

  • 3.5-inch-wide tubeless tyres for stronger grip

Besides, the scooter comes with a 3-year battery warranty. The seven colour variants include yellow, orange, grey, scarlet red, jet black, candy white, and rose gold.

Customers can choose from the different variants of batteries as well. The price and mileage of the scooter vary with the battery. Customers can avail the offers and get the scooters at a discounted price.

