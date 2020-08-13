Microsoft Launches Surface Duo Foldable Phone To Rival Samsung
The Surface Duo comes with Microsoft Office applications and is compatible with Android.
Microsoft has launched its first dual-screen smartphone dubbed Surface Duo in the US starting at $1,399 (Rs 1.04 lakh approx). Surface Duo connects two PixelSense Fusion Displays to create one expansive 8.1-inch screen.
It comes with Microsoft 365 solutions and also packs a Dynamic 360-degree hinge that allows people to use each screen individually or together, across a variety of modes.
In terms of foldable portable devices, it competes with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the recently launched Fold 2 and also the Huawei Mate X.
The device offers dual 5.6-inch OLED displays powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip bundled with 6GB RAM. It also comes in 128GB and 256GB RAM variants.
Powering this entire package is a 3,577mAh battery which may come across as a bit underwhelming for an 8.1-inch dual-screen phone. It comes with Android 10 operating system inside.
It also comes with an 11-megapixel camera sensor at the front. This means that the camera can be used for capturing selfies as well as video calls.
The company said it has worked to optimise apps including Office, Outlook, Teams, Edge, OneNote, OneDrive and more for two screens while continuing to extend Windows to add more value to people also using Android phones.
The users can easily copy and paste content between Surface Duo and PC. It will not come with 5G support and will work only with 4G LTE.
One can pair Surface Duo with a supported Bluetooth controller to play games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or with Surface Earbuds (coming on 10 September). One can also easily take notes with the Surface Slim Pen.
Surface Duo is available for pre-order in the US via MicrosoftStore.com, AT&T and BestBuy. It will be available in stores and online beginning 10 September, said the company.
