Microsoft Launches Surface Duo Foldable Phone To Rival Samsung

Microsoft has launched its first dual-screen smartphone dubbed Surface Duo in the US starting at $1,399 (Rs 1.04 lakh approx). Surface Duo connects two PixelSense Fusion Displays to create one expansive 8.1-inch screen.



It comes with Microsoft 365 solutions and also packs a Dynamic 360-degree hinge that allows people to use each screen individually or together, across a variety of modes.

In terms of foldable portable devices, it competes with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the recently launched Fold 2 and also the Huawei Mate X.