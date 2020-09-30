Google Pixel 5 Launching Today; Here’s What You Can Expect

It’s that time of the year again when we see new Google Pixel devices hit the market.

Google is reportedly in the run-up to launch multiple Pixel devices at an online event today which will reportedly feature two new smartphones and a new Chromecast with a dedicated remote.

The Google event will begin at 11 am PT (11.30 pm IST), and you can catch it live on Google’s official YouTube channel. Here’s a quick round-up of what you can expect from Google.