Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

So Google has launched the Pixel 5 smartphone but I feel it should have launched the phone with a big number ‘5’ embossed at the back as right now it’s almost impossible to make out the difference between the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G which costs $200 lesser (Rs 15,000 approx).

There are doubts that these devices will make it to the Indian market as its predecessor, the Pixel 4, was denied entry into India.

Whether that issue gets sorted out or not, we just wanted to highlight some of the features that distinguish the Pixel 5 and the 4a 5G apart.