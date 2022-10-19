ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV 4K Launched in India: Know the Features, Specs, Pricing Details

Apple TV 4K 2022: The 3rd generation Apple TV 4K was launched on 18 October. Features, specs, and price details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Apple TV 4K Launched in India: Know the Features, Specs, Pricing Details
i

Apple has launched the next-gen Apple TV 4K in India. The television is not only affordable but offers high cinematic quality for a better viewing experience. Equipped with an A15 Bionic chip, the new 3rd generation Apple TV 4K provides faster performance and endless entertainment to its viewers. Its advanced features and big display make it an ideal fit for users who want to enjoy a big screen from the comfort of their homes. Although the overall appearance of the TV looks similar to the previous versions, major software and hardware changes make it stand out from the crowd.

Let us find out the features, specifications, and price of Apple TV 4K 2022 in India.

Also Read

Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro Likely To Be Launched Today, 18 October: Details Here

Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro Likely To Be Launched Today, 18 October: Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV 4K 2022: Features and Specifications

According to the company, the following are the exact features and specifications of the 3rd generation Apple TV 4K 2022:

  1. A15 Bionic chip

  2. Siri Apple TV 4K remote for better navigation

  3. HDR10+ Dolby Vision for best picture quality

  4. Operating System: tvOS 16

  5. Available in two configurations – Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet)

  6. Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) Storage: 64GB

  7. Faster navigation functionalities

  8. Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet): 128GB storage, supports Gigabit Ethernet for fast connectivity, and can be connected to many smart home accessories via its thread mesh networking protocol

  9. More efficient CPU performance, almost 50 percent higher than the predecessors

  10. Smooth gameplay functions due to an increased GPU performance, almost 30 percent higher than the previous generations

  11. Dolby Atmos provides a home theater experience to the viewers

  12. Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1 for better sound quality

  13. Other new and advanced features and specs of Apple TV 4K are: Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade

Also Read

Apple iPad Pro: Expected Launch Date; Specifications, and Other Details Here

Apple iPad Pro: Expected Launch Date; Specifications, and Other Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV 4K 2022: Price, Pre-Order, and Shipping Details

The new 3rd gen Apple TV 4K along with Siri Remote will be available to users at an affordable starting price of $129. Customers can buy the Apple TV 4K smart Tv from the official online Apple store (apple.com/store) or any Apple store location. The Apple TV 4K is can be booked for pre-orders now and will be available by 4 November 2022.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets

Topics:  Apple   Apple TV 4K   Apple TV 4K Launched 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×