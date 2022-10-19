Apple TV 4K Launched in India: Know the Features, Specs, Pricing Details

Apple has launched the next-gen Apple TV 4K in India. The television is not only affordable but offers high cinematic quality for a better viewing experience. Equipped with an A15 Bionic chip, the new 3rd generation Apple TV 4K provides faster performance and endless entertainment to its viewers. Its advanced features and big display make it an ideal fit for users who want to enjoy a big screen from the comfort of their homes. Although the overall appearance of the TV looks similar to the previous versions, major software and hardware changes make it stand out from the crowd.

Let us find out the features, specifications, and price of Apple TV 4K 2022 in India.