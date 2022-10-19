Apple TV 4K Launched in India: Know the Features, Specs, Pricing Details
Apple TV 4K 2022: The 3rd generation Apple TV 4K was launched on 18 October. Features, specs, and price details.
Apple has launched the next-gen Apple TV 4K in India. The television is not only affordable but offers high cinematic quality for a better viewing experience. Equipped with an A15 Bionic chip, the new 3rd generation Apple TV 4K provides faster performance and endless entertainment to its viewers. Its advanced features and big display make it an ideal fit for users who want to enjoy a big screen from the comfort of their homes. Although the overall appearance of the TV looks similar to the previous versions, major software and hardware changes make it stand out from the crowd.
Let us find out the features, specifications, and price of Apple TV 4K 2022 in India.
Apple TV 4K 2022: Features and Specifications
According to the company, the following are the exact features and specifications of the 3rd generation Apple TV 4K 2022:
A15 Bionic chip
Siri Apple TV 4K remote for better navigation
HDR10+ Dolby Vision for best picture quality
Operating System: tvOS 16
Available in two configurations – Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet)
Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) Storage: 64GB
Faster navigation functionalities
Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet): 128GB storage, supports Gigabit Ethernet for fast connectivity, and can be connected to many smart home accessories via its thread mesh networking protocol
More efficient CPU performance, almost 50 percent higher than the predecessors
Smooth gameplay functions due to an increased GPU performance, almost 30 percent higher than the previous generations
Dolby Atmos provides a home theater experience to the viewers
Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1 for better sound quality
Other new and advanced features and specs of Apple TV 4K are: Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade
Apple TV 4K 2022: Price, Pre-Order, and Shipping Details
The new 3rd gen Apple TV 4K along with Siri Remote will be available to users at an affordable starting price of $129. Customers can buy the Apple TV 4K smart Tv from the official online Apple store (apple.com/store) or any Apple store location. The Apple TV 4K is can be booked for pre-orders now and will be available by 4 November 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
Topics: Apple Apple TV 4K Apple TV 4K Launched
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.