Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro Likely To Be Launched Today, 18 October: Details Here

Everyone's excited to know the release date of the Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro. According to some media reports, Apple will launch its much-awaited hardware series, including the Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro, today, Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at 8:30 am ET (6 pm IST). An official Tweet by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Monday, 17 October, reads: "In case it wasn't obvious with the "days away" wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow. Some online tipsters suggest that the launch date of the iPad pro is 24 October. However, the company has not confirmed the official date yet. The redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro will not be much different from the previous versions except that they will have an M2 chip for improved performance.

Let's read about the features, specs, and other important details about Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro.